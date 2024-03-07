After showing it to the world from the stage of CES 2024, Dell has officially launched the new gaming laptop on the Italian market Alienware m16 R2 : the alien of the house brings with it a new cooling system, an improved battery and above all the new “Meteor Lake” processors from the Intel Core Ultra H range, supported by the latest generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics. Integrated AI is therefore making its way more and more into the gaming segment. Let's discover together all the details of the new Alienware m16 R2.

“Alien” specifications

A front view of the Alienware m16 R2 laptop

The new Alienware m16 R2 is positioned in the medium-high range of the gaming segment and does so by virtue of equipment that offers the latest findings in Intel technology with integrated NPU and dedicated NVIDIA video cards.

The new arrival at Alienware features a double configuration with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (this second model will arrive later, however). In both cases the CPU design includes 16 cores and 22 threads, the first with frequencies up to 4.80 GHz, the second reaching 5.10 GHz.

The graphics sector is entrusted to three different NVIDIA GPU models: GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of 115W GDDR6, GeForce RTX 4060 with 6GB of 115W GDDR6 e GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of 115W GDDR6.

The profile of Alienware m16 R2

On the memory front, Alienware m16 R2 provides up to 64 GB of DRR5-5600 and up to 4 TB of NVMe SSD with single storage or up to 8 TB of NVMe SSD with double storage.

Connectivity can also be configured with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The 16-inch display has a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with refresh rate up to 240 Hzcompatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Freesync, up to 300 nits of peak brightness as well as full support for Dolby Vision.

Alienware m16 R2 data sheet