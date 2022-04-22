Exactly one year ago, Alienware kicked off a new chapter by releasing its firsts AMD-powered laptopsand today among these we find theAlienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14along with two other new machines all powered by AMD Ryzen, which will expand the portfolio of products offered by the house.

What’s new is a processor and liquid cooling upgrade for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, that is the first OEM desktop on the market with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors (Vermeer X), the Alienware m15 R7 and Alienware m17 R5 are also coming, unveiled for the first time at CES.

Forged by the continuously passionate feedback composed of fans of the brand across the galaxy over the 25 years since its release, the team is proud to present the new Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop, the evolutionary step in which Legend 2.0 industrial design comes in desktop form echoing the demands of numerous fans.

From engineered enhancements to many of the features already loved by gamers and esports pros in today’s desktop, the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop nothing is missing.

Designed from the inside out, the components are arranged in perfect harmony allowing performance, easy upgrades and optimized acoustics, with quite small dimensionswith a maximum weight of 16.5 kg (36.4 lbs), a height of 510 mm (20.1 in), a length of 589 mm (23.2 in), a length without cable cover of 529 mm (20.8 in) and a width of 225 mm (8.86 inches).

Details and specifications of the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14

Starting with the design, an optional clear, scratch-resistant and EMI shielded side panel will be available for the first time on all Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, globally, and will also feature up to 4 120mm fans in the configurations offered among the higher-end ones.

Evolution also as regards the chassis, which actually offers 1.5 times the internal volume compared to Aurora based on the Legend 1.0 designs, space that will be filled by new “Advanced CPU Liquid Cooler” which adds 2 independent and customizable AlienFX lighting zones and a 42% improvement in thermal resistance compared to the standard liquid cooler.

Graphics performance is also increased on the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, with a 5% increase using the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card when running 3DMark TimeSpy graph score tests compared to the predecessor.

The AlienFX customizable lighting capabilities offered by Alienware have also increased, the previous Aurora R10 desktop contained a maximum of 4 outward facing lighting zones, while the next generation Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop, it will support up to 6 lighting zonesincluding various indoor and traditional ambient lighting capabilities.

The company also has introduced a custom motherboard which positions the power connections towards the edges to eliminate any possibility of obstruction of the air flow and eliminates the need for a daughter card for I / O front to reduce internal cabling needs, with each USB port having direct connections in the main architecture.

The motherboard power connectors on the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 have all been positioned towards the edge of the motherboard to reduce cable clutter and promote airflow, and a meticulous cable routing system to manage any service or update over time with mechanically insulated cables.

However, the key to everything remains the technological architecture, the new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 will support up to AMD Ryzen 9 processors and now also with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, all with a AMD B550 chipsetwhile as regards the graphics department, the choice will be between AMD Radeon RX 6900XT graphics cards or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090.

As for the RAM instead we will find one DDR4 XMP up to 128 GB at 3600 Mhzthen we will find support for PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs up to 4TB (with 2TB boot and 2TB of storage), standard 2.5G Ethernet and optional Wi-Fi 6 2 × 2 WLAN with Bluetooth 5.2, and the whole will be powered by a 750W Platinum power supply which will be optional.

As for the availability and the price to the public, it will be pI remain available in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) with a price starting at $ 2,949.

