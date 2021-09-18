Last March, the folks at Cold Iron Studios made the announcement that they promised it could become one of the best cooperative multiplayer games of the generation. With the Aliens license behind it, making a game where we could play with our friends and face hordes of Xenomorphs in dark and closed settings could turn the game into one of the covers of the summer. However, has he succeeded? We tell you below in our Aliens: Fireteam Elite review.
An ode to Alien
Aliens: Fireteam Elite is possibly one of the most pampered games in the series. The scene of the video game is fantastic, with a setting that will catch fans of the franchise created by Ridley Scott from the first moment, and with a plot that has certain secrets that, in other circumstances, would have amazed many players .
However, despite the fact that everything related to the setting in Aliens: Fireteam Elite is wonderful, with many nods to all the films in the franchise, although focusing more on some than others, the same does not happen with its narrative. The story of the game is told in a rough way to say the least, centered on long text conversations that we will unlock as we finish the missions and return to the lobby.
As with other games of the genre, the ideal thing would have been that the missions of the different chapters had been played continuously, without having to go through the Lobby at the end of each one of them, since it represents a shock that hinders the experience. The continuity of the events is not done a great favor that, after having rescued a crew member, we have to return to the lobby, where we will meet alone or with our companions (if we have them) and return to the mission with him. whole squad and with that character next to us.
A cooperative without partners
The basis of any cooperative multiplayer game lies in having a number of players that allows them to face hordes of enemies together. Nevertheless, Aliens: Fireteam Elite has hit the market with a serious problem in the functioning of its matchmaking.
Although Cold Iron Studios have ensured that they will solve this problem, what we have found when it comes to getting to the controls with the title is that it is tremendously difficult to find other players to be able to overcome the levels of the Aliens: Fireteam Elite campaign . The system is created in such a way that it will only join players who are looking for a game for our same scenario and at the same level of difficulty, which greatly complicates the matter.
With these types of problems, the only thing we could hope is that the game had an artificial AI to match, to make the experience as satisfactory as possible. Nevertheless, Aliens ally artificial intelligence: Fireteam Elite is not up to par. In fact, the game does not seem to have been created with its use in mind either, since we will not be able to give orders to our squad, beyond pointing out where to go, which greatly limits the single player experience.
Although it is true that in terms of precision the AI works correctly, the same does not happen in the rest of the decisions. While as players we will be able to obtain objects throughout the levels (something we will talk about later) the AI will not use more than its primary weapon, which leaves all the burden of certain situations on the player, something that depending on the difficulty mode can become unaffordable. In addition, decision-making regarding coverage and positioning to avoid damage is quite deficient.
However, we must emphasize that the experience playing with friends or other online players is certainly enjoyable, despite some of the limitations that the title presents, especially at the design level. But playing with acquaintances, and especially in the higher difficulties, where we will even have friendly fire, make Aliens: Fireteam Elite a much more enjoyable experience than alone.
Quite a marine
From the moment we started the title, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will allow us to create our own Marine, giving us a choice between different classes: gunner, demolition, technician or doctor. Although, of course, each of them responds to a specific role in the battle, we can enjoy the experience regardless of the class we choose for our marine, although it is true that, if we have the possibility to choose to play with friends, We recommend that everyone choose a different class for the toughest moments in battle.
Moving on to speak in purely playable terms, Aliens: Fireteam Elite gives the player one of lime and one of sand. While it is true that both the classes and the equipment possibilities in relation to weapons, consumables, etc. They are quite wide and offer a great variety to the player, there are certain aspects that squeak as we progress through the different levels of the title.
The gunplay, without being the best that we can find in the genre, works correctly, and presents a certain variety between the weapons that we can use. In addition, the third-person aspect gives it a certain personality that we do not usually find in cooperative multiplayer games, which, together with the fantastic setting and the behavior of our enemies, is undoubtedly a plus point.
As is logical, our objective will be none other than to destroy a multitude of hordes of Aliens as we make our way through the scenarios. Although it has its pluses and minuses, the behavior of most of them has convinced us, moving in such a way around the stage that it gives a differential aspect to the genre. In addition, the presence of “bosses” in each of the scenarios makes us always be alert, since if we fall into their clutches we will regret it.
A movie set
As we have said before, the setting of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is undoubtedly one of its strongest points. Despite the fact that on a graphic level the game is not a benchmark, since it has certain parts where a little more detail is missing, the great recreation achieved by the Cold Iron Studios team compensates for these small defects.
In purely technical terms, we have been able to enjoy the title on Xbox Series X, where the game runs at 4K 60fps, stable at almost all times, as we suffer certain drops when we change areas in the scenarios, although in the heat of battle it usually behaves perfectly.
Another very different aspect is related to animations. Although there are some that fit perfectly with what we could expect, there are others that, far from generating the tension that they pretend, what they do rather is cause us to take it with a lot of humor.
To end our Aliens review: Fireteam Elite, we want to talk about sound, which, although it is true that it has tracks taken directly from some of the films in the saga, we feel that it lacks forcefulness to generate what it intends, and that without a doubt would have contributed in a favorable way to give the final brushstroke to a very good setting, but that does not succeed.
Conclusions
Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the cooperative multiplayer game that every fan of the franchise will want to play. It is not the best game in terms of gameplay, narrative, or technical, but it has a setting that every fan of Rdiley Scott’s work will undoubtedly enjoy. However, if you are not fans of the Alien franchise, it may be a less recommended game, especially due to errors in matchmaking behavior and the imminent arrival of other games in the genre.
