The date of Exit of Aliens: Fireteam, the shooter developed by Cold Iron Studios and based on the famous film saga, may have been revealed by the American chain Best Buy, which brings back the game arriving on August 24 at a price of $ 39.99.

Announced last March, Aliens: Fireteam offers a cooperative experience for three participants set precisely in the universe of Aliens, putting us in the shoes of three space marines grappling with hordes of dangerous xenomorphs.

Speaking of xenomorphs, the leak of Best Buy also reveals the cover of the game, which sees one of these disturbing creatures, probably a queen, right in the center, against a fiery red background.

That’s not all: according to the information reported by the retailer, Aliens: Fireteam will offer a free upgrade for gamers who have purchased the PS4 version and want to upgrade to the PS5 version, and we assume the same thing happens on Xbox thanks to Smart Delivery.