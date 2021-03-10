Among the most outstanding games that have been presented in recent days, we find the new project by Cold Iron and 20th Century Fox, Aliens: Fireteam. A multiplayer action game where users will have to face the fearsome xenomorphs. These aliens, defined by the main who starred in the film saga, will be diversified to give more base to the game. Now, Aliens: Fireteam introduces new classes of xenomorphs and expands the information on what threat each one poses a bit.

The middle IGN has been the privileged medium that has had access to this information, with which Aliens: Fireteam Introduces New Classes of xenomorphs. A total of six different types are listed, for now, and with that they are attributed different behaviors and abilities.

The names of these new species of xenomorphs that can be found in Aliens: Fireteam, they are Bursters, Drone, Praetorians, Prowlers, Runners and Spitters. Each one has their own abilities and are dangerous in different ways. For example, bursters, They are xenomorphs that explode when they die, so it is not a good idea to execute them when they are close. Drone It would be a species that is very reminiscent of the original xenomorph, the one in the movies, which is capable of ambushing us by moving through areas such as air ducts.

The xenomorph Praetorian It is a fearsome enemy for being able to withstand a large amount of damage, like a tank and can attack its enemies. And something totally opposite would be the Prowler, It stands out for its agility and its jumps to attack the soldiers. The Spitter it is a species that likes to attack from a distance with acid projectiles. It can be seen that a balance is being sought between each of the enemies that may appear in the Aliens: Fireteam missions. A balance that will require users to cooperate with the different classes and be attentive to the different threats, making use of the different abilities that will be offered to balance the team.

Check out the first Aliens: Fireteam gameplay

Aliens: Fireteam introduces new classes of xenomorphs, with the feeling that there is still much to discover. In fact, Cold Iron is expected to be able to shed new information in the coming days, given that Aliens: Fireteam is under development with the aim of reaching Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC this same summer.