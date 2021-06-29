The game will hit stores in a few weeks, but you will not be able to play with users who have a different console than yours.

PC, PlayStation and Xbox players will not be able to join forces to take down the Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The team responsible for the video game has confirmed in a recent interview that they have no plans to incorporate the cross-game function, which is increasingly common in this type of release.

Craig Zinkievich, CEO of Cold iron studios, has confirmed the absence of this option in a talk with GameSpot, where it has clarified that Xbox Series X | S players will be able to play with those of Xbox One, and those of PS5 with those of PS4. Obviously, once the cooperative shooter hits stores this August 24, hopefully its developers will study ways to implement the cross-play, but at the moment it is not something that goes through their heads.

In this sense, a few weeks ago we echoed in 3DJuegos some statements from PlayStation where it was favorable to increasing the number of video games with support for cross-play. Until then, the hardware manufacturer charging companies for being able to implement in their ecosystem had made headlines. Likewise, one of the great shooter on the market, Overwatch, has just released the function.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which is how the video game will finally hit stores, was officially unveiled in March, selling the user a cooperative third-person survival shooter where they take control of a group of Marines in a desperate fight to contain the continually evolving xenomorphic threat. If you want to know more, you can watch this video with 25 minutes of gameplay of the game.

