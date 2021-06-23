Aliens: Fireteam Elite comes out 24th August. That’s for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.

Confirmation comes from a new trailer, below:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter in which you play as a marine against the Xenomorph threat.

You face off against waves of Xenomorph as well as Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes. There’s three-player co-op with the option of AI teammates to fill in the gaps.

The story is set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy. The four campaigns introduce new storylines to the Alien universe, according to the official blurb. You get to create and customize your own marine, too.

Developer Cold Iron Studios was established in 2015 by the creators of MMOs City of Heroes, Star Trek Online and Neverwinter at Cryptic Studios. It’s been around the houses a bit. In January 2018, Cold Iron Studios was bought by FoxNext Games, the interactive arm of entertainment giant 20th Century Fox, and set to work on this new Alien shooter. In March 2019, Disney bought FoxNext Games as part of its $ 71bn acquisition of Fox.

Then, in January 2020, Scopely, the mobile gaming specialist behind Star Trek: Fleet Command, bought FoxNext Games from Disney and picked up Cold Iron Studios in the process. At the time, Scopely said Cold Iron Studios would be put up for sale in order for the company to find a more appropriate home for the Alien shooter.

In August 2020, PlanetSide 2 developer Daybreak bought the studio for an undisclosed fee. Then, in December 2020, Cold Iron Studios changed hands again after Enad Global 7 (EG7) bought Daybreak for $ 300m. Phew!