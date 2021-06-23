Shared a few hours ago prematurely within the American retailer Best Buy, Aliens: Fireteam, or better known now as Aliens: Fireteam Elite will officially launch on PC and consoles on August 24th. Developer Cold Iron Studios and publisher Focus Home Interactive announced the three-player co-op shooter in March 2021.

For now, Cold Iron Studios has shared very little information about the game. One such news saw the developer confirm that Aliens: Fireteam will not feature in-game purchases or loot boxes. The studio then showed 25 minutes of co-op gameplay footage, giving fans a closer look at the brand new Xenomorph types, character classes and weapons.

Not only did the release date appear on Best Buy, but both the box art of the PlayStation 5 game and a brand new screenshot showing a space station. Now that the confirmation has arrived, we can also take a look at the new trailer.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available from August 24 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.

