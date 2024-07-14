The new narrative campaign is based on the idea of ​​placing players in the shoes of special forces operators trained to fight the xenomorphs, but in this case belonging to specific classes and with particular characteristics.

The central idea is always to offer action in style co-op shooter for three players, with the ability to enter battle with other human users or two AI companions, within a completely new narrative campaign.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 seems to be reality based on a new leak that reveals the new project called “ Project Macondo ” with several details, among which a new campaign, new characters with unique features and gameplay elements.

A new story with special characters

Belonging to Dagger Company, the new operators are part of the Directed Action Group, a unit of highly trained soldiers for respond to xenomorph activity wherever it occurs and with maximum promptness and effectiveness.

The first Aliens: Fireteam Elite fully captured the atmosphere of Aliens

Project Macondo appears to have a decidedly darker and more violent tone than the first Aliens: Fireteam Elite, as well as a more developed story, which also involves NPC with several dialogues such as Julianna, a character who seems to have been explored in a particular way.

Unlike the first chapter, this alleged Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 focuses on the use of characters equipped with classes and fixed characteristicseach featuring a specific weapon and a set of exclusive skills, as well as other tools.

Among them, the leaked document mentions an agile fighter equipped with axes and skilled in melee combat, a sort of armored tank, a precision marksman, a specialist in optical camouflage, a leader capable of supporting and reviving allies, a specialist in ranged combat and more. Each fighter has several categories of abilities: passive, movement, melee, cooldown specialties and Ultimate.

Another new feature will be the Annihilation mode, which is a variation of the classic Horde with various objectives. The developers also report that Project Macondo will not have microtransactions or gacha-style elements.