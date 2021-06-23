From Cold Iron Studios they promised summer as their launch window and they will fulfill it: it arrives in August.

Smells like xenomorph, right? They will have to be killed in Aliens: Fireteam, the new video game based on the popular film license of Ridley scott. The cooperative shooter developed by Cold Iron Studios already has a release date. The next will come August 24 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC at a reduced price of 39.99 euros. Its editors had promised that it would arrive in the summer and it will. Also, there is a slight name change in the title and it is now renamed Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

In case you do not know, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person game in which we will have to survive waves of alien enemies that will take various forms and particularities. To do this, we will have to team up with our allies, choosing between the five different classes that will be available, such as Gunner, Demolisher or Technician.

It can be played cooperatively with two more friends or with the AIInitially, there will be 11 different types of xenomorph and each one will act independently, with its own weaknesses, as usually happens in this type of cooperative action proposals. Those responsible also ensure that there will be more than 20 types of enemies where the synthetics of Weyland-Yutani will also make an appearance.

Aliens: Fireteam will follow the narrative events of the saga, taking as a starting point events that occur 23 years after what happens in the original Alien trilogy. Here, we take control of Colonial Marines aboard the USS Endeavor, after receiving a call for help from a foreign colony. There will be different types of scenarios and four different campaigns, which can be played either with two more friends taking advantage of their cooperative approach, or accompanied by AI.

