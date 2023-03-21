Aliens: Dark Descent finally has one exit date official, announced by Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment with a new trailer of the gameplay: The game will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox starting June 20th.

Announced at the Summer Game Fest 2022, Aliens: Dark Descent will put us in command of a team of Colonial Marines as part of a long and demanding single player campaign, with the task of stopping the advance of a horde of terrible Xenomorphs who invaded the moon of Lethe.

As we had the opportunity to write in our preview of Aliens: Dark Descent last August, this new strategy based on the famous Aliens film saga boasts a great tactical depth and particularly multifaceted mechanics, but also a distinct personality.

Items like the permanent deathan artificial intelligence that adapts to our moves, scenarios that react dynamically to events and many options for team customization contribute to creating a system that looks really exciting.