Aliens: Dark Descent And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive.

Welcomed by the international press with mixed votes, Aliens: Dark Descent catapults us into the disturbing sci-fi setting of the famous film saga, commanding a team of Colonial Marines who have been asked to eliminate the menace of a horde of Xenomorphs.

The mission will take us on planet Lethewhere we will find ourselves facing not only the ferocious aliens but also Weyland-Yutani operatives in charge of collecting samples, as well as new monstrosities that pose as an evolution of the extraterrestrial species we already know.

To survive the battles we will be able to exploit a series of tactical skills and move within large scenarios to be explored, keeping the conditions of each member of the team under control because in this case death is permanent.

Once the tasks have been completed, we will be able to return to the Otago spaceship and unlock new upgrades and technologies in order to make our characters more effective during the clashes.