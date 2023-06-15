Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Tindalos Interactive have released the story trailer Of Aliens: Dark Descenta team-based real-time strategy game set in the world of Aliens.

The video presents the assumptions of the game action, broadly explaining why you will have to face this suicide mission that will lead you to confront the xenomorphs. Let’s see it:

In Aliens: Dark Descent the player will lead a team of Colonial Marines sent to the moon of Lethe to stop the proliferation of aliens. On their way, however, there will be not only the ruthless creatures, but also the deviant agents of the rapacious Weyland-Yutani Corporation, as well as new creatures for the series.

The game will be structured in large open levels in which it will be necessary to destroy the enemies by leading the team, fully customizable with different classes and increasingly powerful equipment.

For the rest, we remind you that Aliens: Dark Descent will be released on June 20, 2023. It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, Xbox One and PS4. If you want to know more, read our preview of Aliens: Dark Descent.