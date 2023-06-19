Space makes itself felt again with its silence with the game by Tindalos Interactive, Aliens: Dark Descentedited by Focus Entertainment. Let’s return to that science fiction universe built years and years ago in the world of cinema with the film of the series of the same name, a world that has not had the same success in recent years, and which makes the risk that the same situation is experienced in the game palpable . In space no one can hear you scream, not even in this review.

Cerberus protocol

On the Weyland-Yutani, a corporate mothership of the same name, a suspicious package is delivered. The deputy commander Maeko Hayes she is in charge of understanding its contents and as she heads towards the cargo hold, she immediately realizes that something is wrong: in the course of her movement between one deck and another of the ship, she finds corpses and crew members in critical condition , in addition to the absence of light in the area.

Holding a torch, Maeko tries to shed some light on the matter, realizing that “something” is in the hold. Escaping from a situation in which she felt uncomfortable, Maeko goes to the captain of the ship, in time to see the bridge invaded by eight-legged beings who end up in the faces of the unfortunate members of the room (Facehuggers, for the more experienced of the world of Alien).

The woman finds herself forced to make a mad run towards the computer that controls communications with the other three ships, which confirm a situation similar to the one taking place on the Weyland-Yutani. At that point, despite the weight of choice what he has to do, the woman decides to blow up the three shipsbefore the alien in question spreads like a disease.

After destroying everything, one Xenomorph he appears in front of Maeko, who hits him with the gun but without being able to inflict any wounds. Thus begins the battle of the woman against an enemy infinitely stronger than her. Removed the classic incipit of the story, Aliens: Dark Descent it doesn’t have much more to add, revealing itself as a pretext story to pit us against the aliens we appreciate so much. Throughout the story you will meet several NPCs which could turn into useful game weapons, if well exploited.

A tactical team

Aliens: Dark Descent is a title strategic action, where the player will be the captain of a group of Colonial Marines, who will move in real time during the mission. There death of a group member is however permanentso the choices you make will be very important, and let’s add that the Xenomorphs will learn to fight you, making it even more difficult to deal with them.

Like how the death And permanentthey will be too your actions on the surrounding environment, so when you establish a safe zone at a certain point on the ship, it will remain so, acting as a base camp. In the field you will be able to equip team members who will have different specializations: there will be officers able to fix electrical devices, open or lock doors, trained snipers, medics and artillerymen. It’s up to you to choose who to team up with, and on which occasion to choose who to move from one point to another.

Each team member then owns a own level of experience which will increase as he completes missions and objectives: by increasing the intrinsic abilities of the hero on duty, you will unlock specific skills, as well as the possibility of wielding more powerful weapons than traditional ones. There are also legendary weapons which can be unlocked by finding or building them thanks to the special abilities of the heroes.

Combat takes place in real time, so don’t be surprised if by sending some members of the group ahead, they will start shooting wildly at the enemy. although you have a map with plenty of details at your disposal, until you pass in a certain corridor, everything will appear dark from the isometric view you have available.

It is possible to have party members run, but this will produce more noise and the Aliens around you could hear you and attack you: to understand at what point their sensitivity threshold is, a line that will pass from green to yellow, ending with red, will indicate the situation.

There are several points in which to take shelter, highlighted by green squares that can offer a refuge in terms of tactical cover or real hiding places in which the enemy will not see you, which will consequently expose him to your ambushes.

In Aliens: Dark Descent it is possible open gates and create shortcuts on the ship, precisely because of those permanent interactions mentioned: it’s up to you to choose how to do this.

Space and choices

Aliens: Dark Descent is far from being a perfect title: in the game it is not possible to skip the “short” movies: the main movies of the game’s story can in fact be avoided by pressing the space bar, instead any short encounters with NPCs, which arise in several lines of dialogue, will not be skippable. In case you want to play a game section or an entire adventure again, you will have to see them again many times.

Another defect of the game lies in the “wasting of time” that causes the player who, although he has already clicked towards the goal, will have to click a second time on an action key to conclude.

Let’s take a practical example: if our goal is to find a weapon or an access key on a corpse, we will have to click on the corpse, click again to make our hero move towards the body, then click on a message that will appear with the written “look for gun/passkey” and wait again loading of a bar that simulates the search.

If all of this made sense terms of suspensefor example the possibility of being attacked by a Xenomorph while searching, would also have been understandable, but in the course of our experience we have noticed that all this was just a way to lengthen the broth, effectively making just waste time.

Aliens: Dark Descent doesn’t even shine graphically: effects as lights and fire are well managed but the rest leaves something to be desired, with shadows that do not move perfectly or are sometimes absent while the interior of the ship appears bare and deliberately left to chance.

The general feeling is that Aliens: Dark Descent tries to distinguish itself from similar titles, also introducing new Aliens never seen in the franchise, but that it doesn’t actually reach its goal, resulting a mix of games and experiences already seen with an advanced “frustration” component.

He could have given morebe a title more coherent with itself but unfortunately this was not the case and like the latest exploits in the cinema, it too will be forgotten.