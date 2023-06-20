Aliens: Dark Descent was welcomed by international press with votes really contrasting, ranging from 9/10 to 3/10 and seem to paint the picture of a very divisive product, perceived in a very different way by the various magazines.

God is a Geek – 9

But Why Tho? – 8.5

GameStar – 8.2

CGMagazine – 8

The Sixth Axis – 8

Noisy Pixels – 8

Pure Xbox – 8

GamesRadar+ – 7

IGN-7

Eurogamer – 6

We Got This Covered – 6

TheGamer – 3

Out tomorrow, June 20, Aliens: Dark Descent catapults us into the atmosphere of the famous film saga, commanding a team of Colonial Marines committed to facing the threat of a horde of Xenomorphs on the moon of Lethe.

The strategic gameplay of the title developed by Tindalos Interactive uses an open map approach, with large levels to explore and a wide range of tactics that we will be able to implement from time to time to be able to defeat our formidable opponents.

However, we were talking about the mixed reception given to the game: where the 9/10 of God is a Geek speaks of “one of the most engaging and exciting tactical shooter” that the editor has ever tried, the 3/10 of TheGamer says instead that we are faced with a generic clone of XCOM practically devoid of merits.