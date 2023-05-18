With a post on Twitter, Focus Entertainment announced that Aliens: Dark Descent entered into gold phase and therefore it will arrive in stores without delays on the roadmap, with the release date set at June 20, 2023 (despite the tweet reporting the 21) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Aliens: Dark Descent is a game strategic which takes some cues from the XCOM structure but offering real-time combat. Players will have to lead a squad of Colonial Marines in an attempt to stop the invasion of terrifying Xenomorphs that have appeared on the moon of Lethe.

As we were able to explain to you in our preview of Aliens: Dark Descent last August, this strategy based on the Aliens film saga is characterized by a thick tactical component and deep gameplay mechanics that give it a personality of its own compared to the other exponents such. In particular, the title of Tindalos Interactive pushes the player to explore large game environments and to exploit them to their advantage during clashes with Xenomorphs and mutated humans.

We remind you that the launch of Aliens: Dark Descent will be available from June 21, 2023 for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles at a price of 39.99 euros. Pre-purchase the game and you can receive the Lethe Recon Pack, which includes a set of black armor and a unique feline companion.