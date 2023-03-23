Today, Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment, in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, announced the release date of Aliens: Dark Descenta team-based real-time tactics game, launching worldwide on June 20, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

In addition to the release date, a gameplay videos of this terrifying original story set in the iconic Alien universe, which explores what players can expect after their ship crashes on the planet Lethe.

Aliens: Dark Descent plunges fans into the cold embrace of space, where players will need to employ a variety of tactical skills to uncover sinister secrets, encountering iconic Xenomorphs and new threats. Immerse yourself and explore the horrors and wonders found within Aliens: Dark Descent, through a cinematic and narrative campaign.