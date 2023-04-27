Aliens: Dark Descent is the protagonist of a new, engaging trailer cinematic announcing the opening of the preorder of the game, which will be available starting June 20 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Presented at the Summer Game Fest 2022, Aliens: Dark Descent takes up the formula of the classic XCOM to catapult us into an adventure set in the universe of aliensin which we control a marine engaged in a mission of pest control.

The Xenomorphs in fact, they have invaded an orbital station and so we will have to explore its halls and corridors, identify the lethal aliens and eliminate them, while solving environmental puzzles and completing stealth sections in which we must act silently.

As can also be seen in the videoAliens: Dark Descent draws inspiration from the aesthetics of the original films to create a sci-fi horror atmosphere that is particularly captivating in the eyes of fans of the film saga.

To find out more about the game, check out our preview of Aliens: Dark Descent.