Obsidian Entertainment design director Josh Sawyer tweeted a few details of SEGA’s canceled Aliens RPG, called Aliens: Crucibleeven sharing some image of the never completed project and revealing the background that led to the failure of the project.

Over the weekend, narrative designer Vera Brud tweeted asking her fellow developers to talk about games they’ve been working on that got cancelled, including learning about the state of play on Star Wars: Battlefront 3 at the time of the cancellation. .

Josh Sawyer responded to her by telling about the Aliens RPG that Obsidian was developing for SEGA. It would have been called Aliens: Crucible and the work lasted three years, from 2006 to 2009. One of the major problems encountered by the project was the lack of directors within the development studio, which led to several problems caused by the divergences of the command figures.

Sawyer: “I worked on an Aliens RPG for SEGA from 2006 to 2009. At the time Obsidian had no directors, only leads who were all considered equals. The result was so much dysfunction when the leads didn’t agree on how to do something .”

Sayer went on to recount that “The owners at the time believed it would be bad to give one person the authority to make all the decisions.” What however had worked with the games of Black Isle (the company that birthed Obsidian) proved unsuitable for larger projects.

Aliens: Crucible didn’t have a director until late in development, with Sawyer only occupying the role for three months. The result was that the work proceeded very slowly and, as there was no agreement on anything, no complete playable levels were made. Eventually SEGA decided to pull the plug.

Sawyer noted that even if the studio had great ideas, “you can’t publish ideas.”

“The biggest lesson I learned from that experience is that if you don’t have playable levels, there isn’t much of a game (of course there are exceptions),” concluded the author of the recent Pentiment.

Finally, Sawyer shared some images of the members of the team of characters from the game, which in terms of scenario and setting was similar to that of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, but which would ultimately be a real RPG, in the style of the others from Obsidian .

SEGA announced Aliens: Crucible in 2006. The game was set on the planet Caldera, where a group of colonists had to fight for survival. The publisher eventually canceled the game in favor of Alpha Protocol, another Obsidian project, sadly greatly underrated at the time of its release.