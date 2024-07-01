A group of Harvard researchers and of Montana Technological University published a study that proposes an intriguing theory: Aliens may be living hidden on Earth. According to these scholars, unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, could be found underground on our planet, on the Moon, or even among humans.

Theories proposed about Aliens

The article presents several hypotheses on how these entities could coexist with us:

Remnant of an ancient civilization : A remnant form of a technologically advanced civilization may exist on Earth.

: A remnant form of a technologically advanced civilization may exist on Earth. Separate evolution : An intelligent species may have evolved alongside humans and now remains hidden.

: An intelligent species may have evolved alongside humans and now remains hidden. Time travelers or extraterrestrials : the so-called “ crypto-terrestrials ” they could come from another time period or another planet.

: the so-called “ ” they could come from another time period or another planet. Supernatural origin: these creatures could be of supernatural origin, similar to “earth angels”.

Scholars also suggest that these crypto-terrestrials can live in proximity to sighting hot spots such as lakes and volcanoes, which would act as entry and exit points for these hidden societies.

The response of the scientific community

The researchers are aware of what their theories could cause skepticism in the scientific community. However, they ask that these hypotheses be taken into consideration with humility and open-mindedness. The document underlines also the response of the governments to UAP sightings, suggesting there may be a deliberate minimization or obfuscation of the extraordinary nature of these phenomena.

The statements of the scholars of Harvard I am without a doubt extraordinarybut they raise interesting questions about what we know – or think we know – about our reality.

