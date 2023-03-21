Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

The object “Oumuamua” has been puzzling researchers worldwide for some time. It is shaped like a long cigar and moves quickly through space. Researchers believe in a spy spaceship.

Munich – UFOs, also known as flying saucers, have always fascinated mankind. After all, are we humans really the only beings in the endless expanses of our Milky Way? Scientists fear: no.

Even the US Department of Defense believes such phenomena are on the horizon. And as is well known, these are neither cranks nor nerds. The question repeatedly arises as to whether objects such as “Oumuamua” are “espionage drones” that aliens sent to earth from a mother ship.

At least a senior government official and a top scientist think it’s possible, like them Bild.de now reported. The researcher is the renowned Harvard chief astronomer Avi Loeb. In any case, he believes that “Oumuamua” could be an alien spaceship.

Scientists disagree: “Oumuamua” – an interstellar celestial body or a spaceship with aliens? © NASA/imago

The interstellar celestial body “Oumuamua” In the October 2017 the 400 meter long alien object was already sighted, since then the topic has repeatedly raised questions. It was discovered by the physicist Robert Weryk. abraham loeb, physicist at the Harvard Universityheaded the Astronomy Department from 2011 to 2020. The suspected alien object now has the name “Oumuamua“. In 2018, Loeb and his colleague Shmuel Bialy caused a stir for the first time. In a scientific paper, the astrophysicist wrote, “Oumuamua may be a fully-functional probe sent intentionally near Earth by an extraterrestrial civilization,” as forbes.com reported at the time.

Aliens spy on Earth: spaceship with characteristics of both asteroids and comets

In a new scientific paper from March 7th of this year it is now said, ‘Oumuamua’ could possibly be a mothership releasing many small probes during its close passage to Earth. The paper was reportedly written by Avi Loeb and his colleague Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon UFO Investigation Bureau AARO Bild.de further. Unlike normal comets, the object appears very flat, can reflect sunlight, and moves without trailing a comet’s tail

The Research Institute Jülich has already dealt with the extraterrestrial spaceship from space. According to the researchers, the rock shows properties of both asteroids and comets.

“Oumuamua” also has a reddish color, a trait it shares with many bodies in the solar system, according to the institute’s press release. Otherwise, “Oumuamua” differs from other asteroids. But in this country, at least, people don’t believe in a spaceship with extraterrestrials.

More disturbing than the speculation about “Oumuamua” are reports when comets the size of apartment buildings just barely pass Earth. Because the behavior of comets is hardly predictable. In October next year, a very bright comet, the “Tsuchinshan ATLAS”, is to approach the earth. However, a collision is not predicted.