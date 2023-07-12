The WarZone: a rare pistol Laugo Arms Alien “Alien” was noticed at Zelensky’s guards

A rare and expensive Laugo Arms Alien “Alien” pistol was noticed at the guards of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, about this informs The Warzone.

Users drew attention to unusual weapons Twitter when watching videos from the trip of the Ukrainian leader and other high-ranking officials, including the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov to Zmeiny Island.

Although only a small part of the gun is visible in the footage, it has a very distinct shape and features, as well as an exotic design that allows for a very high degree of accuracy, according to the material.

In addition, this weapon is quite expensive. The article states that in the United States it costs about five thousand dollars (450.5 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate – approx. “Tapes.ru”), which is five to ten times the cost of most semi-automatic pistols on the market today.

The authors of the article indicated that the GUR of Ukraine has access to better and more modern weapons and equipment. “Be that as it may, at least one of those tasked with guarding Zelensky, Budanov and other Ukrainian officials on a recent trip to Zmeiny appears to have been armed with one of the most advanced handguns available on the commercial market today. Thus, this is the first known use of this exotic weapon by a military unit,” the journalists concluded.

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Zmeiny Island a year after the withdrawal of the Russian military from there. In the footage published in the message of the head of state, he is accompanied by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov and the head of the office of the Ukrainian president Andriy Yermak.