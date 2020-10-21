The Hollywood pop star claims to have met Aliens. Although she also believed that she was ‘high’ at the time, it could not be said that what she showed was true or not. But what she told is quite frightening and she herself was scared for 5 days.

Many vehicles stopped on the road and saw that scene

Miley told an interview to a magazine, “I experienced this.” I was driving with my friend and something like UFO followed me. I am sure of what I saw. But if I had taken Weed Wax (a kind of intoxication) from a boy in the van in front of the taco shop, it might have had an effect. But if I disburse it, it was like flying snowplow (snow removal from the road). There was a big plow in front of it and it was glowing yellow. I and my friend also saw it flying. There were a few other cars that stopped and looked at it, so I think what I showed was really.

I had contact with Alien

Miley also told that she was scared for 5 days and could not see the sky as before. He felt that he would not come back anywhere. However he said that she was not afraid of that flying thing. He told me, I did not get scared of him at all but someone was seen sitting on that flying thing. She had got my eyesight from which I was very scared.