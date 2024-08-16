Part of Hollywood is increasingly looking like leftovers cuisine and Alien: Romulus, seventh film in the franchise (ninth, if we include Alien vs. Predator and its sequel), its paradigm in two senses. First, because now it is Disney, after the purchase of 20th Century Fox, who commands the business and new life must be given to products that seemed dead and that can still be resurrected under its command. And second, because the new director, the Uruguayan Fede Álvarez, has composed a delivery that works almost like a CD Greatest hits from the many previous installments, the chronological ones and the prequels. A work without much identity and personality, but which has rhythm, energy and some good ideas, along with some rather pitiful and even dangerous ones.

More information

Álvarez says that his film, chronologically situated between The eighth passenger and Aliens: The Return, It was intended to be a return to the origin: to the simple and shocking viscerality of the first two installments, by Ridley Scott and James Cameron; to the dirt, the physical darkness and the little explanatory, almost conceptual approaches around both fear and the dictatorship of corporations and capitalism. Far, for example, from the metaphysical pretensions of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, both also by Scott, more incomprehensible than complex. But what the director says is only partly true.

It is in the first half of Romulus, with an excellent first act set in a mining colony that smells of the worst future, rarefied air, post-slavery work situations and even with a contemporary reading: the young people of Jackson’s Star, which is the name of the colony, operating since 2142, are looking for a home away from the house that has housed them for life, but it is impossible for them because of a dystopian society governed by firms such as the already mythical Weyland-Yutani. However, Alvarez’s intentions collapse with the winks to Prometheus in the third act of the story, when the twisted speculative explanations, infected with false transcendence, return in some dialogues and, even worse, when the original bug once again becomes a creature that should be scary and is instead on the verge of ridiculous collapse.

Cailee Spaeny, in an image from ‘Alien: Romulus’. 20th Century Studios

Álvarez, along with his usual co-writer, Rodo Sayagues, knows well what it is like to try to recover a mythical film after directing the remake of Hellish Possession, But the good work in the first half of the story, both in substance and form, diminishes as it progresses and the seams begin to show when trying to bring together the entire series, with even contrasting styles, into a single whole that lacks its own identity.

More information

The unjustly mistreated Alien 3, which even its director, David Fincher, denies (and which nevertheless delights the writer of this article), had at least one extraordinary idea that fused the environmental and the spiritual (that colony-prison called Fiorina Fury 161, concocted in the plot of Vincent Ward), and a fantastic and metaphorical ending that could well have been an untouchable outcome for the entire saga. Romulus It is possible that we will remember few things after two hours, yes, of protein-packed energy, starring a magnificent actress, Cailee Spaeny, small, vivacious, with a smart face and various nuances, who comes from triumphing with Priscilla and Civil War. If anything, the tradition of good “synthetic” characters, that is, non-human ones, will remain in memory, after the powerful Ash and Bishop of the first two installments, with another nice role of enormous ambiguity.

For the last paragraph we have left the thorny issue of the resurrection of Ash, a character from The eighth passenger, Renamed Rook in a (supposed) variant, and here is the sacrilege, played by Ian Holm, who died four years ago, thanks to artificial intelligence. It is not a sequence or a couple of lines; it is a fully-fledged supporting role with many close-ups. A decision disrespectful to Holm and dangerous for cinema, which also contains the irony of being given to a villain-character who announced the dangers of AI. To prevent this, among other things, there were strikes by actors. What will be next? Casablanca 2 with Bogart as a supporting actor? Leftover cooking at its finest.

Alien: Romulus Address: Fede Alvarez. Performers: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced. Gender: science fiction. USA, 2024. Duration: 119 minutes. Release: August 15.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe