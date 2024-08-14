A beloved science fiction film saga will return very soon with Alien: Romulusa film that has been in the public eye because its trailers caught the audience’s attention, to which is added that the production company of Riddley Scott is involved in the project. And as always, the film press has managed to see it a few days in advance, receiving a reception that may be surprising, considering that the last films in the franchise have fared very poorly with fans.

Currently on the site of Rotten Tomatoeswhere all kinds of reviews are collected, it can be seen that it has a score of 85% and that puts the film in the fresh range, which means at the same time that it is a product worth seeing at least once. Having comments about a breath of fresh air for the saga, praising the visual effects and also the details that add to the fictional space story.

Here are some opinions:

Chicago Tribune: The movie knows what it’s doing. It’s fast-paced, dynamically varied filmmaking with verve and purpose, along with plenty of blech and gore. Mashable: You don’t just watch Alien: Romulus; you’re absorbed by it. Brace yourselves. Entertainment Weekly: Keeping it in a low orbit makes it one of the franchise’s best in years. Variety: This is closer to a grandly efficient, greatest-hits thrill ride, packaged like a video game. On that level, though, it’s a confidently creepy, cleverly shot and sometimes nerve-wracking piece of entertainment.

Remember that Alien: Romulus It will be released next August 15th in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Author’s note: I definitely wanted to see the film, as the first trailer already promised an interesting product. I’ll have to go to the cinema this weekend.