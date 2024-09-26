Although the footage is not yet available to view on Disney+ and does not have a release date mentioned on the platform, the 20th Century Studios film follows in the footsteps of other similar titles. Generally, the releases of this production company arrive about three months after their release in theaters.

Taking into account these times, and given that the digital release date which is confirmed for the October 15the film may be available in Disney+ from the November 13. However, this is still speculative as the company has not officially announced anything in this regard.

Meanwhile, if you are a fan of the saga Alien and you need to revive it, six movies main ones are available in the service. Furthermore, the launch in Blu-ray is scheduled for December 3which will allow collectors to acquire this new delivery in physical format.

Alien: Romulus will be available for digital purchase on platforms such as Prime Videoand you can now make a reservation to see it as soon as it is released. As the film prepares for its streaming release, fans will have to continue waiting for an official announcement.

Via: Digital Spy

Author’s note: For my part, I’m going to wait until the release on Disney+, thank goodness I’ve already lost that enthusiasm for buying on Blu Ray. We will have to see if they announce it soon.