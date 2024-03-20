Seven years after the premiere of Alien: Covenant, the acclaimed sci-fi saga will return to movie theaters this year. While the next film will be available until August, Today the first trailer for this new and terrifying space adventure, known as Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus takes place between the events of the original film Alien and its sequel, Aliens. Fede Álvarez, director of Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, is in charge of this new production, which, as you will see in the trailer, has a big focus on horror. This is the description of this tape:

“While collecting treasure in the depths of an abandoned space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The film will star Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Archi Renaux, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. Details about the characters and plot are being kept under wraps, but considering their position in the saga's timeline, none are likely to have much of an impact on the series' larger-scale narrative.

Alien: Romulus will hit theaters on August 16, 2024and is positioned as the film that all fans of the original installment have been waiting for since 1979. On related topics, a sequel to Alien: Isolation It would already be in development. Likewise, you can check out our gameplay of Contra III: The Alien Wars here.

Editor's Note:

Although everything must be taken with concern, Alien: Romulus looks quite interesting. If we are presented with a well-constructed horror film, it is likely that this installment will become one of the most acclaimed in the entire series, something that would not be very difficult.

Via: 20th Century Studios