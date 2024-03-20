Alien: Romulus it finally shows itself with the first teaser trailer and with its disturbing posterwhich provide a taste of the atmospheres and characters present in the new film of the saga created by Ridley Scott, here as producer.

Set between the events of the original Alien and those of the second chapter, Aliens – Final Clash, the story of Alien: Romulus tells of a group of characters who find themselves facing “the most terrifying life form in the universe”.

The director of the film, Fede Alvarez, declared that he wanted to create a very different experience from the other chapters, which not surprisingly cuts ties with the two prequels due to the absence of Michael Fassbender's David and the Covenant.