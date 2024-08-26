In reality, however, there are two elements that link video games and films, even if one is a coincidence. In order to talk about it, however, it is necessary to do spoiler both on Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us Part 2 . Continue only if you are not afraid of spoilers or if you have already played/seen the two works.

At first glance you might think that Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us Part 2 have no connection whatsoever. They are both horror, to a certain extent, but they are completely different works, both in the type of media and in the type of setting and story.

The Last of Us and Alien: Romulus Connection (Spoiler)

If you’ve seen Alien: Romulus, you know that there is a character – Kay – a pregnant girl. This is an important detail for the final phase of the film and, according to director Fede Álvarez, Kay was partly inspired by Dina from The Last of Us Part 2.

Via TwitterÁlvarez wrote: “Fun fact: I was playing The Last of Us Part 2 while writing Alien Romulus. The story of Dina being pregnant made me think about making the character of Kay pregnant. Then I cast Isabella Merced as Kay…. A year later she was cast as Dina in the HBO show…. True story.”

The curious part is also the one described in the final part of the tweet. The actress who will bring Dina in the TV series (which is not the same actress as the video game) is also the actress of Kay. It’s a small world, of course.

We also point out that Alien: Romulus pays homage to the video game Alien: Isolation with a nice Easter egg.