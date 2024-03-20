Alien: Romulusthe new sci-fi horror film by Fede Alvarezshowed himself today with a first trailer. The movie shows rather dark tones with a space station full of blood and a horde of Facehuggers to accompany it.

Towards the end of the trailer we can also notice a small preview of a Xenomorph. For the occasion, a disturbing official poster was also published which you can find below.

The video also shows us the star Cailee Spaeny who will follow in Sigourney Weaver's footsteps in hunting aliens. The film was first announced in March 2022 with the director of Don't Breathe and Evil Dead (2013) Fede Alvarez leads the project.

Alvarez's proposal, unrelated to the previous films in the saga, has been buzzing in the head of Ridley Scott For years. The Alien director was also credited as a producer on Romulus.

We currently know that Romulus is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). Below we leave you with the official synopsis published by 20th Century Studios and Disney last year, although still rather vague.

“In this ninth installment of the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people from a distant world find themselves confronted by the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Beyond Spaenythe cast also includes David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.



