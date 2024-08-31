New Alien: Rogue Incursion Trailer Shows Off Weapons and Gear of the game, which we will be able to use during the campaign to face the dangerous Xenomorphs in the new context of virtual reality.
Coming to SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest in DecemberAlien: Rogue Incursion will tell an original story set in the famous Alien universe, trying to faithfully reproduce the atmosphere and tension that have always characterized the franchise.
Clearly Virtual reality will help emphasize engagementcatapulting us into difficult situations to face, while hordes of dangerous Xenomorphs come out of the f**king walls in an attempt to kill us.
Weapons and baggage
Announced last April, Alien: Rogue Incursion features in this trailer tools such as the iconic Motion Tracker to control the position of enemies, the revolver, the shotgun and the famous Pulse Rifle seen in the films of the saga.
In the shoes of the former Colonial Marine Zula Hendricksin Alien: Rogue Incursion we will have the task of finding and saving an old companion of ours, Benjamin Carver, accompanied by an android in the middle of a facility belonging to Gemini Exoplanet Solutions.
The Xenomorphs will move in this scenario in a cunning manner, looking for the best angle to carry out their attacks and to catch us off guard, therefore we will have to sharpen our eyesight and prick up our ears looking for any suspicious shadow or noise.
Is this an experience you’re ready to live? Alien: Rogue Incursion is set for release on December 19thas mentioned on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest.
