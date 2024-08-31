New Alien: Rogue Incursion Trailer Shows Off Weapons and Gear of the game, which we will be able to use during the campaign to face the dangerous Xenomorphs in the new context of virtual reality.

Coming to SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest in DecemberAlien: Rogue Incursion will tell an original story set in the famous Alien universe, trying to faithfully reproduce the atmosphere and tension that have always characterized the franchise.

Clearly Virtual reality will help emphasize engagementcatapulting us into difficult situations to face, while hordes of dangerous Xenomorphs come out of the f**king walls in an attempt to kill us.