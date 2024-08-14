The developers at Survios have revealed the release date of Alien: Rogue Incursionfixed at the December 19th For PlayStation VR2, SteamVR and Meta Quest 3The announcement was accompanied by a trailer with gameplay footage, which you can view below.
The game will be available at launch starting from 39.99 euros for the standard version, with the pre-order guaranteeing a cosmetic armor and a weapon skin inspired by the film Alien: Romulus, which just arrived in Italian theaters today. Then there is the Deluxe Edition starting at €49.99 and also includes a Blue Camo armor skin, a Blue Camo armor skin, a Blue Camo weapon skin and “more to come”.
What We Know About Alien: Rogue Incursion
Alien: Rogue Incursion is a first-person action horror game built specifically for virtual reality headsets using the Alien: Rogue Incursion engine. UnrealEngine 5. The game takes us to a facility located on the frozen planet Purdan which, needless to say, has been invaded by Xenomorphs.
As Zula Hendricks, a character who has appeared in other Alien spin-offs such as comics and novels, you’ll have a variety of firearms at your disposal to deal with this threat, but more often than not, going all guns blazing won’t be the best solution, with players having to use resources and environments to their advantage if they want to survive these predators.
