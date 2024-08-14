The developers at Survios have revealed the release date of Alien: Rogue Incursionfixed at the December 19th For PlayStation VR2, SteamVR and Meta Quest 3The announcement was accompanied by a trailer with gameplay footage, which you can view below.

The game will be available at launch starting from 39.99 euros for the standard version, with the pre-order guaranteeing a cosmetic armor and a weapon skin inspired by the film Alien: Romulus, which just arrived in Italian theaters today. Then there is the Deluxe Edition starting at €49.99 and also includes a Blue Camo armor skin, a Blue Camo armor skin, a Blue Camo weapon skin and “more to come”.