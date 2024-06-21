In May 2023, a fake alien message was sent to Earth as part of the ‘A Sign in Space’ project, an initiative designed to simulate a attempt Of extraterrestrial communication. This message was finally deciphered by a father and daughter team, who chose to remain anonymous.

The project, conceived by the artist Daniela de Paulis in collaboration with the National Institute of Astrophysics, the Seti Institute and the Green Bank Observatory, involved thousands of people from all over the world. The message was envoy from the Trace Gas Orbiter probe of the European Space Agency in orbit around Mars.

The discovery: five amino acids hidden in the message

Deciphering the message revealed a sequence of five amino acids, the fundamental building blocks of proteins. This discovery was made possible thanks to the analysis of over 65,000 digits made up of 0s and 1s, using a complex mathematical model.

To solve the puzzle, the winning team employed a mathematical model used to describe the evolution of complex systems and required nearly 7,000 rotations on a graphics engine to video games.

Alien message deciphered

The next step: interpreting the meaning of the deciphered alien message:

After the announcement on Discord by de Paulis, enthusiasm among enthusiasts it was palpable. However, the challenge is not over yet. Now, the public and citizen scientists are invited to explore the multiple cultural and conceptual interpretations of this message deciphered.

Daniela de Paulis he underlined how the decoding required skills in computer science, radio technologies, chemistry, semiotics and visual language. Nowwith all the elements brought to lighta new phase of exploration and interpretation opens.

Have you ever wondered what that would mean Really receive a message from an extraterrestrial civilization? How do you think we would react as humanity?