What’s scarier than a 10-foot tall, indestructible Xenomorph lurking about and stalking you to your death? Yes, you guessed it – Thomas the Tank Engine.

Modder Matt Filer you have given us exactly that, with a new mod he released earlier today. This also marks the first mod which swaps the Xenomorph out for something else, Filer says, which is quite surprising. Alien: Isolation seems like the perfect fodder for this kind of thing, but a quick scan on Nexus Mods shows indeed, there aren’t any mods which do this already.

Filer has put a short but sweet paragraph into the mod’s description: “This mod swaps the Xenomorph for Thomas the Tank Engine. I’m so sorry.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Will Microsoft bring back Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk?Watch on YouTube

Watching footage of the mod on YouTube definitely gave me a few chuckles, especially when Thomas faces off against NPCs. He reverses and mows down humans like they’re dominoes which is funny to watch as Amanda, less funny when he’s about to run her over from a first-person view. At least Thomas is still smiling, I’m glad one of us is having a good time.

Thomas the Tank Engine in Alien: Isolation.

Thomas the Tank Engine is used to make cameos in games, horror or otherwise. He’s been added to Elden Ring, Skyrim, Starfield (in both starship and Vasco varieties), And Resident Evil 2 Remake, Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake… And now he has his debut in Alien: Isolation. Tanks a lot, Matt.