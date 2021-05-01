After Alien Isolation was one of the best-accomplished games in the franchise, apparently Alien Isolation 2 would be in development, or at least in the process of starting its development. So at least some informants seem to assure it whose information, they say, comes from sources close to Disney. As they have reported, the process would be in a very initial state, as Disney would just be looking for the developer to make the game.

That is really good news for the fans. Alien Isolation was one of those games that managed to provide a unique experience through artificial intelligence that learned from the player to force him to change his way of playing and avoid the Xenomorph. If it is real that Alien Isolation 2 would be in development, fans could be close to a renewal.

Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien film inaugurated a new horror experience in space. And Alien Isolation managed to make you feel something similar but from the player’s perspective, achieving a radical terrifying experience. Being possible that Alien Isolation 2 would be in development, the idea of ​​having a enhanced experience for the new generation where players face a completely revamped Xenomorph.

Apparently, in addition to having reported that Alien Isolation 2 would be in development, the alleged source added that Disney has a developer in mind to make the game, but they did not confirm who it was. As for who they were, we could speculate. For example, Creative Assembly created the first Alien: Isolation video game. However, Sega is their parent company and they are currently making all of their Warhammer video games.