Bloober Team he is undeniably talented. Of course, all the works of the Polish team from Layers of Fear to The Medium through Observer (probably their best title) have flaws and problems often linked above all to gameplay but within the horror genre this software house is one of those. who always seems to be on the verge of finally consecrating himself, stumbling punctually a few meters from the coveted finish line.

While the software house is again approached with Silent Hill and a possible collaboration with Sony, a rumor has emerged about one of the projects previously in development. Previously because apparently the title would have been at least heavily modified if not canceled.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of Black, a code name that has been around the web for more than a year. Some information about it is official and we had already written about it: a story-driven first-person game with elements of action, exploration, survival and melee combat characterized by profound moral choices that would have led to one of at least two different endings. The setting? The middle Ages. The enemies? A mysterious alien race.

Middle Ages and aliens. A potentially very intriguing mix that, combined with the fact that the combat would have presented itself as completely optional and very complicated compared to a more recommended stealth approach, would have had the potential to give life to a survival horror that should not be underestimated.

These are the official elements that Gamepressure summarized in a report that reveals how Black was actually a Alien video game set in the Middle Ages. The alien race referred to would therefore be precisely that of the xenomorphs, who in Black were venerated as gods by a real cult. This at least until the creature awakens and the players are involved in a role not too dissimilar to that of Amanda Ripley in Alien Isolation.



Imagine the imagination of Giger meeting that of Zdzis & lstrok; aw Beksi & nacute; ski (central artist for the work of Bloober Team. Fantastic!

According to the report, Bloober had thought of just about everything, involving an enthusiastic 20th Century Fox and also getting the go-ahead and approval of director Ridley Scott. A possible marketing strategy had also been outlined with the reveal of the game with the name Black Plague and the presence of all the central elements (medieval survival horror with a cult that worships a mysterious and monstrous divinity) except the xenomorph. Only later would there be room for a more in-depth and potentially very effective reveal of the alien at the level of pure marketing.

Black on paper still exists but as officially explained by Bloober it has been heavily modified and consequently should not be connected in any way to the Alien franchise. The blame would be attributed to Disney given that the acquisition of 20th Century Fox would have put the project on standby until the entertainment giant’s subsequent final rejection.

The Polish study commented on the report stating: “as Bloober Team we care about making horror video games, not commenting on rumors” therefore nothing confirmed but such a detailed and interesting report deserved to be “told”.

If only for the great desire for a new Alien video game that is truly horror. What do you think? Would you have liked an Alien of this type?

Source: GamePressure