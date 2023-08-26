Alien Hominid HD is about to return to modern platforms and beyond, with a re-release by The Behemoth that promises to stage a further improved version of the famous 2D scrolling action for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switchpresented in a trailer.
There isn’t one yet release date specifies, but Alien Hominid HD will arrive in the course of 2023 in this new form on the platforms mentioned, with a more precise announcement coming “soon”.
Otherwise, the core content will be the same as the original, with some re-telling and reworking to improve its appearance.
Alien Hominid HD: old glory of Live Arcade
You can get to know him better by retrieving the review of the original Alien Hominid HD on Live Arcade, even published in 2007 on these pages. The game is a scrolling action platformer featuring the typical 2D graphics that are a stylistic hallmark of the team The Behemoth, with hand-drawn drawings and the typical humor of the team.
The game features various modes, proposing some typical features of the classic arcade with cooperative multiplayer and single player. Inside we find three levels of difficulty and various contents including the typical mini-games such as Super Soviet Missile Mastar, All You Can Eat, Neutron Ball and others.
