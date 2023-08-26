Alien Hominid HD is about to return to modern platforms and beyond, with a re-release by The Behemoth that promises to stage a further improved version of the famous 2D scrolling action for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switchpresented in a trailer.

There isn’t one yet release date specifies, but Alien Hominid HD will arrive in the course of 2023 in this new form on the platforms mentioned, with a more precise announcement coming “soon”.

Otherwise, the core content will be the same as the original, with some re-telling and reworking to improve its appearance.