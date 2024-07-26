The Behemoth has decided to update the public with a series of new features all at once regarding its catalogue, announcing among other things the arrival of Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion also on PS4 and PS5thus completing the release platforms after also arriving on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.
Alien Hominid HD is an improved and updated version of the classic 2D side-scrolling action which launched The Behemoth into the limelight, featuring the team’s classic hand-drawn graphics and general absurdity in a sort of sci-fi context.
It’s a fairly classic action shooter in terms of structure but decidedly crazy in terms of everything else, in which we play various aliens grappling with agents to be eliminated in different ways, using rather crazy techniques and weapons.
Classic action in crazy settings
The game can be played solo or in cooperative multiplayer and is now a true classic, now also coming to PS4 and PS5.
Alien Hominid Invasion is instead a sort of super-powered sequel to the series, which features similar mechanics.
This is also a 2D side-scrolling action game, where the aliens are back to invade Earth and they seem even more combative than before. This is also a rather crazy reinterpretation of the classic alien invasion, where the “hominids” in question engage in total destruction assorted with a large variety of weapons and gameplay situations.
All this always in single or cooperative multiplayer, following the classic style of The Behemoth productions, which apparently is returning to the scene with various new projects. There is no release date yet, but Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion will soon arrive on PS4 and PS5.
