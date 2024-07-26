The Behemoth has decided to update the public with a series of new features all at once regarding its catalogue, announcing among other things the arrival of Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion also on PS4 and PS5thus completing the release platforms after also arriving on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Alien Hominid HD is an improved and updated version of the classic 2D side-scrolling action which launched The Behemoth into the limelight, featuring the team’s classic hand-drawn graphics and general absurdity in a sort of sci-fi context.

It’s a fairly classic action shooter in terms of structure but decidedly crazy in terms of everything else, in which we play various aliens grappling with agents to be eliminated in different ways, using rather crazy techniques and weapons.