Development studio The Behemoth has released a new trailer for Alien Hominid HD to announce the release date game official: November 1, 2023. The movie also reveals the release of Alien Hominid Invasionwhich will take place on the same day.

Both games will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Alien Hominid Invasion will cost €19.99, Alien Hominid HD will cost €11.99 and Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle, which will include both, €24.99.