Development studio The Behemoth has released a new trailer for Alien Hominid HD to announce the release date game official: November 1, 2023. The movie also reveals the release of Alien Hominid Invasionwhich will take place on the same day.
Both games will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Alien Hominid Invasion will cost €19.99, Alien Hominid HD will cost €11.99 and Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle, which will include both, €24.99.
Alien Hominid HD is the second iteration of the intellectual property that launched The Behemoth, making its debut on Steam and latest generation consoles. In the video we can see some game sequences that show the modernization work done on the original, including high definition graphics and new modes.
Alien Hominid Invasion is the natural sequel to that experience, in which we will have to manage to invade the earth by defeating hordes of enemies, alone or in cooperative (maximum 4 players).
#Alien #Hominid #Alien #Hominid #Invasion #official #release #date #announced #trailer