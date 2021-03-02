There have been several years of waiting for fans of the Alien franchise to enjoy a new game in the series created by Ridley Scott. Finally today 20th Century Fox and Cold Iron Studios have made official the existence of Alien: Fireteam, a new cooperative video game in the purest Left 4 Dead style.

Taking place during the original Alien trilogy, players will board the USS Endeavor and fight the Xenomorph hive. There will be up to 20 different enemy types, ranging from xenomorphs to facehuggers to praetorians. Each is described as having «their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable Marines«.

As we can see in the trailer announcement of Alien: Fireteam, the title will bet on a cooperative approach, in which we will have to kill hordes of enemies to escape. However, and despite the comparison made with the title developed by Valve, in Alien: Fireteam there will be 3 characters that will face the Xenomorphs.

Players will be able to choose from one of five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon – along with over 30 weapons. They will be able to customize these weapons with more than 70 mods and accessories. Unsurprisingly, the classic assault rifle and flamethrower appear to be staples of the Marines’ arsenal, but they expect even more to be revealed.

At the moment, no specific date has been given, but we know that Alien: Fireteam It will hit the market in the summer for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.