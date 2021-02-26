After the arrival of two Street Fighter fighters, Epic Games has not wanted to lose track when it comes to introducing new content in Fortnite. After several hours with rumors about the arrival of the main protagonists of the 1979 film, Alien: The Eighth Passenger, it has finally been officially confirmed thatAlien comes to Fortnite, introducing Ripley and xenomorph skins.

The first thing is to attend to the trailer that shows a cinematic that makes its particular tribute to the Ridley Scott film, where we can see a recreation of a sequence of the films. Armed with a flamethrower, cornered by several xenomorphs, receives the help Jonesy, one of the Fortnite characters, to join the fight in the game from Epic Games.

In space no one can hear your screams, but on the island everyone can see your gestures. Agent Jonesy’s mission to gather the best hunters led him to make a murky stop on the dark and stormy moon LV-426. We have good… and bad news.

But to this we must add the information provided by the Fortnite blog. It is narrated in a rather curious way how He has gone in search of Ripley to the Nostromo, but in that role, and as something very common in the movies, one of the xenomorphs sneaks in. Knowing what they are capable of, it will be necessary to see if this predatory species it doesn’t kill everything on the Fortnite map.

Do we start with the bad news? To no one’s surprise, a xenomorph managed to stow away with Jonesy. It is a perfect organism. Its structural perfection is only matched by its hostility. This fearsome adversary comes equipped with the Xenomorph Tail backpacking accessory and the built-in Xenomorphic Threat emote. Now for the good news: Jonesy managed to bring in one of the greatest heroines in the galaxy: Ripley. If you’ve been able to successfully stand up to the deadly xenomorphs, you can take on anyone on the island. In addition to having the Crewman costume variant of the Nostromo, you can attract everyone’s attention with the Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier (to be completed with Jonesy the cat).

With this comes new content, new ways of facing the action and much more fun. Activity in Epic Games to add content is being quite high. As we have said, Street Fighter characters, Ryu and Chun Li, Today two other skins and much more content from the Alien movies arrive.

Hopefully they continue like this, and that they continue to add content to Fortnite, which is available on both Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC.