What is it like to interview an actress immersed in the promotion of her new film when the Hollywood strike categorically prohibits any promotional act? Surprisingly, not that complicated. At least it is not when the interviewee is part of pop culture thanks to films like out of touch (raise your hand if anyone has dressed up as Cher Horowitz at a costume party) and it is the Hollywood bastion of veganism. Alicia Silverstone (San Francisco, 47 years old) receives us by video call without a drop of makeup while she moves around the room doing an improvised virtual route not without fun confessions. “Last night it was not easy to sleep. The walls are made of paper and those in the next room were having a great time,” she says. On September 29 she premiered reptiles, in which he shares the bill with Benicio del Toro, with whom he worked in 1997 in Excess baggage. Their chemistry has not diminished one bit, something that is reflected both in the film and in the words of the director, Grant Singer, who has assured that “they bring out the best in each other”, something that has given rise to rumors about a possible relationship.

How was the reunion on this shoot with a lifelong companion?

It has been exciting to work with Benicio del Toro again, because it is something I never thought would happen again. It’s been an amazing experience – we love working together! Although I might have to speak in the singular, right? I love working with him. We have a very interesting history, since we worked together for 26 years. It has been an exciting reunion.

Have you regained your love for acting? There was a time when she became disenchanted with the profession.

There came a point where acting became something different than what it initially was; I became famous and things became tense. But when I changed agents in my thirties, my perspective on work transformed. When we got a script he asked me if I loved it. “Let’s stop things you don’t love. I don’t care if you don’t work for three years,” she said. It made me see things differently, it changed the way I choose what I do and that’s when the fun and magic of acting came back.

Aren’t you tired of being questioned every time you mention being vegan?

An interesting question. I think that since I have written the book The Kind Diet I can just tell people that if they want to know more, read it. I used to spend a lot of energy trying to convince others and getting into arguments, but over time, I measure my battles. The funny thing is that you are at a table surrounded by 10 people and each of them begins to justify and defend themselves, as if you were a judge. But I haven’t even opened my mouth!

If it’s not easy to be at a table among friends without having to explain, I can’t imagine what happens with dating… Are you one of the vegans who refuses to date meat-eaters?

I’m not going to rule out a man for that reason. If you are a hunter or refuse to give up meat, it will never work, but if you are open to listening, tell me you would love to try what it is like to give up meat, or take me to a vegan restaurant, then there may be room for something else. .

What is it like to be a nineties style icon thanks to Fuera de onda without being a fashion victim?

I love when fashion editors, or people on the street, comment on this topic. When the movie came out I had no fashion sense whatsoever. My first flirtation with trends was when I had a French boyfriend who was much older than me. By the way: the look what I wear in the video Cryin’ [de Aerosmith], when he jumped off the bridge, it was his. I don’t know how I got this job, but when I was eight years old at an Yves Saint Laurent show in San Francisco, I was the girl who brought flowers to her girlfriend. There I missed an opportunity, because I could have done more in that world, but it was not something that interested me. I considered it to be something very materialistic. My fashion sense finally developed by going to a Christian Siriano show. He dressed me in a way that made me feel like a woman, something that hadn’t happened to me, and I saw the beauty in it. Watching his parade was like attending an art exhibition. Now I understand the beauty and art of fashion, but I still have many problems with the materials used and, of course, I am against the fast fashion. Everything I wear is either second-hand or sustainable. There are so many wonderful brands making eco-friendly clothing these days that I feel like there is no excuse. While I appreciate how you feel when you wear something you love, I will never follow trends and only wear fashion that empowers me.

Let’s go back to the Aerosmith music videos. In Crazy, you and Liv Tyler give life to two groupies, a controversial figure today for reinforcing the idea that women follow musicians because of their physique, not because of their work.

But that has always happened, hasn’t it? It also happens with actors and actresses. In fact, it is something that men do constantly. If I had to say the number of obscene things that have been said to me… Like when a man tells me that he has or had a poster in which I appear. But he was 12 years old! Analyzing the male gaze seems unimportant to me compared to what is happening in the world, which is full of lies. What makes me feel safe is the truth.

How did you learn to manage fame? If she has achieved it, of course…

What I have to stop doing is stopping every time they ask me for a photo, because that’s why I’m always late. I feel like fame has always been a part of my life. I am not going to deny that I have had moments when it has been more uncomfortable and I have not handled it well at all, but I am no longer in that phase. Now everything is very manageable and I feel grateful that people love what I do, read my books and watch my movies.

I have the impression that it took you more to find your voice as a person than as an actress, when did you achieve it?

Is completely true! What helped me find myself was food. I couldn’t look in the mirror and feel that I was a good person, because although I claimed to love animals, I was responsible for their suffering by consuming meat. When I decided to act accordingly, everything took a turn. I changed spiritually, I felt like I was floating and I was filled with the energy that is born when you learn to say no, something very hard for someone complacent like me. In short, animals have saved me. I no longer need allergy shots, asthma inhalers, or antibiotics.

Your book The Parent Scene [acerca de cómo ha criado a su hijo Bear, de 12 años, con quien comparte cama] generated some controversy. Does criticism bother you?

I don’t give a damn about them. I feel very safe about it, because all the decisions that affect my son have been very thoughtful. There is all kinds of medical and scientific data in the book to back up my words. I am very convinced of all the decisions I make as a mother and as a citizen.

He has lived in the same house since he was 19. Very faithful or anti-star?

I think both things. I remember Joel Schumacher trying to get George Clooney to teach me how to be a star. “Do you know what we’re going to do? Let’s sit and chat. How are you?”, he said to me when he sat next to me… I fell in love with my house because it looked like the one in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and every time I think about moving I get the idea of ​​how much money it would cost me to leave. to a place he loved as much as this. If I met someone and had to move, I can’t imagine how I would do it, unless that person lived on the beach… Definitely, they have to live on the beach. Or in Paris. Or in Amsterdam!