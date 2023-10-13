Alicia Rojas at the University of Costa Rica in San José, in November 2022. Diana Rojas

There were three options: study piano, architecture or microbiology. The latter did not completely convince Alicia Rojas (35, San José, Costa Rica), only because she knew that she would have to learn parasitology. The young woman, who was 17 years old at the time, was not very attracted to the idea of ​​​​spending hours examining feces in a laboratory. 18 years later, she is one of the region’s greatest leaders in this area. “Parasites are fascinating, they live for years outwitting the host’s immune system,” she says over a video call. Recently awarded the Anneke Levelt-Senger award, she laments the lack of funding in her specialty and the brain drain of Latin American scientists. “Research can change the lives of a billion people,” she says, referring to those affected by parasitic diseases in the world. “Mostly from low socioeconomic backgrounds and indigenous people. That’s why not so much is invested in it.”

Rojas, however, has dedicated his entire career to it. He studied between Costa Rica and Israel, diving into the world of worms that mainly inhabit and infect animals and trying to simplify and improve the diagnosis of these pathologies. Discoverer of a new species, spirocerca vulpis, the Costa Rican is also one of the most important voices in research into the DNA of parasites and their variants depending on geography. Since 2020, she coordinates Acosnet, a network with researchers from Latin America determined to improve the diagnosis of Angiostrongylus costaricensis, a neotropical parasite. Additionally, she is a member of Troccap (Tropical Council for Companion Animal Parasites), associate editor of the magazine Parasites & Vectors and member of the magazines editorial team Acta Tropica and Current Research in Parasitology and Vector Borne Diseases. “I do everything,” she says, laughing.

A month ago, he found an investigation on the networks that went around the world. “They discover a live worm measuring eight centimeters in the brain of an Australian woman,” she read in the press days later. This parasite, common in pythons, was found for the first time in the brain of a human. “I found it very curious that this case became so viral, because there have been similar cases of other parasites in humans,” she says. “In any case, I like that it attracts attention because all publicity is positive, especially in the area of ​​parasites. “We don’t talk about that much.”

It has been less than half a century since parasites stopped making humans sick in urban areas in the way they once did. Sewage and water purification made life difficult for these pathogens. But they continue to affect very low-resource areas and pet or production animals. “Before, parasites that invaded the gastrointestinal system were very common, causing diarrhea, intestinal pain or anemia… They were remedied in the cities, but there are forgotten areas where it is still common.”

Costa Rica is no exception. In his native country, Rojas collaborates in a social action program led by doctors Alberto Solano and Javier Mora in which, together with students from various areas of study, they visit indigenous, migrant or socioeconomically vulnerable communities to raise awareness about parasites, diagnose those affected and give them treatment. “This is not a problem that is only in Africa or Asia. In the tropics of Latin America, one in three people is affected with parasites,” she adds. The treatment of intestinal parasites is extremely simple. A dose of tablets and follow-up. “You start to think… If it’s so affordable and so simple, why do cases continue to occur around the world? In addition to affecting vulnerable populations, there is also poor management of the diagnosis. The solution to both problems is the same: more research.”

Although the doctor rules out the possibility of a pandemic due to a parasite (“the mode of infection is much slower”), she assures that it is more than likely that outbreaks or even epidemics will begin to occur in places where these pathologies are not endemic. The reason? Global warming. “The increase in temperatures is already causing the conditions where these parasites spread, in the heat, to become increasingly extensive territories. Therefore, we will see in a few years how there are many more cases of malaria or Lyme disease.” And she adds: “Climate change is already spreading malaria.” to temperate zones of the United States.” In June, health authorities in that country confirmed five cases in Florida and Texas, the first in 20 years in which the disease was acquired locally in that country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). acronym in English). “The trend in these cases is to increase, because weather conditions are changing rapidly.”

“Science cannot be far from communities”

For her, one of the great lessons of the university project on which she worked was realizing how far the academy is from the reality of the communities. “Some have been followed for up to 10 years and it has been seen that helminth infection is sustained. It is diagnosed, it is explained, it is treated… And the following year everything remains the same. So, she means that there is a barrier between what is said from Westernity and their vision. That barrier prevents information from passing through. And science cannot be far from them. Our current mission is to make interventions that are more respectful towards their cultures, which also have a completely different concept of water or health than ours.”

Neither the notion of Westernity nor gender have gone unnoticed in his career. Rojas, who completed his doctorate with veterinary parasitology specialist Gad Baneth in Israel, decided to continue training there. At that time she was a mother and she verified the difficulty of maintaining a balance between personal and professional life. “It was a very complicated period of being able to distribute the demands of work with my family life. I take care of my son, I am a person, I am still a woman, I have interests outside of parasitology…”. For this reason, although she later had job opportunities in the United States, she discarded them precisely to seek that balance: “I always knew that I wanted to return to Costa Rica. This is where I have my support network. Publishing and winning awards is very motivating, but I feel like you don’t get any of that; which is not the most important thing.” And she concludes: “As happens in all scientific areas, positions of power have always been occupied by men. But I have never felt less for being a woman. I achieved a balance that I like.”