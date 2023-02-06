Alicia Retto ensured that both she and Fernando Diaz They are happy with the respective formats that they host on Latina TV.

After their departures ATV, Alicia Retto and Fernando Díaz surprised viewers by being introduced as the new tails of Latina, but the fact that they left at the same time did not mean that they would work together again, as they did on the channel 9 newscast for so many years. Now, Fernando drives “Up my people” along with Maju Mantilla, Karina Borrero and Santi Lesmes, while Alicia continues in her role as a newscaster in its morning edition, but this time with Fátima Aguilar.

What many of the followers of Retto’s “television marriage” with Díaz wonder is if they will ever host a program together again, since both are in Latin America. The journalist answered this question and surprised the audience with her answer.

Alicia Retto talks about her television 'marriage' with Fernando Díaz.

Alicia Retto cannot be seen driving a magazine

The TV host doubts if she would like to be in a magazine like Fernando Díaz, who hosts “Arriba mi gente”: “I don’t know if I would like to host a magazine. My thing is journalistic, I feel very good in the format, but who knows how things could happen ”.

Fernando Díaz and Alicia Retto are a television 'marriage'.

What did Alicia Retto say about hosting a program with Fernando Díaz?

Likewise, he added that, if in the future he has a project with Fernando Díaz again, the audience will choose which format they will conduct. “Just like many people ask me if I’m going to return (to drive) with ‘Fer’ (Fernando Díaz) at some point and I don’t know. At the moment, we are both happy in our respective formats, giving it our all, ”he said for the Trome. “If we are going to drive together again later, well I think that the public will have to decide, the public will ask for it,” he said.