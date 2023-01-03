Hours after announcing his final departure from ATV, Alicia Retto He used his social networks to tell the reasons why he decided not to continue in the well-known television house after more than 14 years. According to what was expressed by the presenter herself, she chose to step aside from the “Edición matinal” newscast, since her friend and colleague Fernando Díaz withdrew from the channel a week before to face new challenges in the career of she.

Alicia Retto will focus on her family

Through his official Instagram account, Alicia Retto gave more details about his unexpected departure from ATV. In this way, she pointed out that her decision was made after learning that Fernando Díaz was no longer going to continue on the channel, so she felt that it would not be the same without him.

“I already knew that without Fer things were not going to be the same. So, the morning, even if I was, was not going to be the same. I prefer to go out, I prefer to give myself an air, a space. Dedicate myself to my children, to my family ”, he indicated at the beginning.

Will Alicia Retto go to another television house?

Alicia Retto, the now ex-figure of ATV also took the opportunity to deny several rumors that began to circulate after announcing her departure from the television house. In this way, she denied being part of another television house, as she assures that she has not signed any contract at the moment. However, he did not rule out returning to the screens during 2023.

Alicia Retto had her last show as an ATV driver. Photo: Alicia Retto/Instagram

Alicia Retto’s farewell

On the morning of the last Friday, December 30, 2022, Alicia Retto He left more than one surprised by revealing that he will no longer continue as an ATV driver. The well-known journalist was quite moved by the tender farewell they organized for her, who was an important part of the channel for more than 14 years.