Alicia Retto He entered Latina in style this 2023; however, several days ago, the journalist stopped appearing on the television space that she shares with Fátima Aguilar. This, she alarmed all her followers, who do not explain what has happened to the host and why they have not seen her on the screens again. For this reason, through social networks, many users asked her, with endless messages, what was her whereabouts.

Users react to the absence of Alicia Retto in Latina

On her Instagram account, Alicia Retto shared a video in which she shows off with her husband on a beach and caught the attention of her fans. In her comments, many netizens expressed her concern about not seeing her front of Latina’s morning news.

“Alicia, what happened? of you?”, read in one of the messages of the publication.

Alicia Retto worries her fans by not appearing in Latina. Photo: Instagram

When did Alicia Retto enter Latina?

At the beginning of 2023, Alicia Retto was presented as the new pull of channel 2 to share the hosting of “Latina matinal” with Fátima Aguilar, who has been in charge of a newscast for this television house since 2020.

Alicia Retto joined Latina at the beginning of 2023.

Fatima Aguilar reveals what happened to Alicia Retto

The followers of Alicia Retto reached the social networks of Fatima Aguilar to ask him why his partner has not appeared on Latina’s morning news again, and commented that his duo decided to take a break.

Fátima Aguilar reveals what happened to Alicia Retto. Photo: Instagram

Alicia Retto’s husband surprised her for Valentine’s Day

A romantic moment was lived in the edition of “Latina matinal” for Valentine’s Day. In the middle of the news broadcast, Alicia Retto and Fatima Aguilar They were surprised by their respective partners with huge bouquets of red roses. The journalist could not hide her emotion and she appreciated the gesture that her husband had to go out in front of cameras.

The couple of the beloved host said that, despite being a very shy person, they made the decision to be on the air due to the special date they were celebrating that day.

Alicia Retto does not want to get away from journalism

Alicia Retto was asked if at some point she would lead a magazine. As is known, she entered Latina with her friend Fernando Díaz, but they took different formats. “I don’t know if I would like to drive a magazine. Mine is journalistic, I feel very good in the format, but who knows how things could happen, “said the press woman to the media.

On the possibility of driving with his ATV colleague, he noted that they are happy in their designated spaces. “Just like many people ask me if I’m going to return (to drive) with ‘Fer’ (Fernando Díaz) at some point and I don’t know,” he added to Trome.

Alicia Retto and Fernando Díaz share the same television house: Latina. Photo: Composition/LR

Alicia Retto reappears after being absent from Latina

The concern of the followers of Alicia Retto came to an end because the journalist herself reappeared on the networks after leaving the Latina screen for a few days and clarified the reasons for it. The presenter assured that she had to travel for a few days, since she had to attend the wedding of a close friend.

“As I had told you, but I think that everyone was not very attentive, I took a few days off for a trip that I had scheduled with my husband. We had scheduled this trip when we had no idea what would happen to Latina and, happily, my boss understood the important issue we had.”, he indicated on his Instagram.