The host Alicia Retto surprised by revealing that many of the suitors she has on social networks are usually young people between 20 and 30 years old. What does she think about it?

Alicia Retto He is going through one of the best moments of his life after joining a new television house after his sudden departure from ATV. The current host of “Latina matinal” is more than happy with everything she is experiencing, both in her professional life and in her personal life. Despite this, in a recent interview, she revealed that many young people between the ages of 20 and 30 constantly write to her on social networks to flirt with her or simply praise her beauty.

Would Alicia Retto be with a ‘chibolo’?

In conversation with a local media, Alicia Retto She spoke about the recent increase in followers she has had on social networks, especially among boys much younger than her. The popular presenter referred to them as the new ‘collagen boys’. “Young people between 20 and less than 30 years old write to me,” she explained at the beginning of the interview.

On the other hand, he released some of the messages that have come to him privately on his Instagram platform. “I see you more interesting,” one of them expressed to him. Likewise, she assures that there are others who are a little more direct. “They are the ones who like to see me in a miniskirt”he added.

Finally, she clarified that she has never had a relationship with any celebrity character and would not date someone so younger than her. “You know very well that, in this world of television, many people have achieved something due to scandals or ampays (…) I have never dated a reality boy,” she pointed out to Trome.

Alicia Retto had her last show as an ATV driver. Photo: Alicia Retto/Instagram

Alicia Retto’s couple surprised her on Valentine’s Day

In the middle of the programming of “Latina matinal”, Alicia Retto received a pleasant surprise from her husband on the occasion of celebrating Valentine’s Day. The man who stole hers her heart was encouraged to go out in front of cameras to give her a huge bouquet of flowers and be with her for a few minutes.

The presenter seemed quite surprised to see her partner entering the studio of the program that she leads together with Fátima Aguilar. After her unexpected presence on the air, he appreciated the gesture, since he assures that his life partner is a shy person and that it is there is something very significant.

Would Alicia Retto dare to drive a magazine?

After Fernando Díaz left ATV to join the “Arriba mi gente” team, Alicia Retto was asked if she would be encouraged by a similar project. However, the driver assured hers is journalism.

Alicia Retto confesses and reveals pull with “collagen boys”.

“I don’t know if I would like to drive a magazine. Mine is journalistic, I feel very good in the format, but who knows how things could happen, ”he commented to Trome.

Who is Alicia Retto’s television ‘husband’?

Alicia Retto He was for several years in the conduction of the morning of “ATV news” in the company of Fernando Díaz, whom he considers his television ‘husband’ because of the chemistry they have together on screens, for this reason, when it was learned that his partner would go to Latin It didn’t take long to learn that she would do the same.

Alicia Retto and Fernando Díaz share the same television house: Latina. See also Andrea San Martín speaks before Juan Víctor's presentation in Andrea

Alicia Retto thanked surprise for Valentine’s Day

The journalist Alicia Retto used her Instagram account to thank her for the romantic surprise that her husband gave her on Valentine’s Day. “Thanks to the team of “Latina news” for this surprise! To celebrate the beautiful and sincere love! The one that is cultivated day by day.

Infinite thanks to my husband for the effort to go on TV and for being my partner and support,” she wrote.