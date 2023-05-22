susy diaz It will have its own movie and it has already been announced who will play it in fiction. Is about Alice Market, an actress with a long career in national productions such as soap operas and movies. The young woman passed a rigorous casting to become one of the most popular former congresswomen in Peru. As is known, she had to undergo a radical change in her look, such as dyeing her hair. She knows more about the interpreter in this note.

Where has Alicia Mercado worked?

Alice Market She is a Peruvian actress who has participated in different Tondero films since 2013. Some of her first appearances on the small screen were “Poseídas” and “Cuenta conmigo”. She too, she has done work in theater and television.

Of Peruvian and French nationality, the 26-year-old will give life to one of the most controversial and controversial public figures in the national media. “Susy: a vedette in Congress” will be released in the coming months and is currently in the filming stage.

What did Alicia Mercado say about playing Susy Díaz?

The actress Alice Market she takes on a great challenge in her artistic career, and that is that she will give life to Susy Díaz in the new film by the former congresswoman. In a statement, she expressed her excitement for playing this popular personality of the Peruvian show business.

“I am very excited to bring Susy to life. She is a character very dear to Peru and now that I am getting to know her life more closely, I realize that she is a very intelligent woman, “said the interpreter.” Not everyone goes as far as her, “she added. .

He stressed that he does not intend to imitate her or copy her gestures. “The change for her character has been radical, I wanted to paint my hair as it is, because there were no wigs of that color. What I want is for the character to look as real as possible and Susy liked it a lot,” commented the women.

