Alicia Mercado stars as Susy, a star in Congress. We have seen the versatile actress in several plays on the alternative circuit, also directed by Osvaldo Cattone in Ocho mujeres and in Fieras, directed by Norma Martínez.

While rehearsing for the play Bull, he takes on his first leading role in the cinema, but He hesitated and rejected it three times. “I refused first because of time, I was having other jobs and a trip planned. Then she was very excited about the challenge, but she didn’t know if she was going to do it well. I trust myself like actress, but it is natural that one has nerves. I work a lot in theater and I have more time to create a character. It’s not that I haven’t had it with the film, but it was a pretty quick process, I must admit,” he tells us over the phone.

He also thought about the impact that a character with more than 250,000 followers and decades on the open channel could have. “What scared me the most was thinking that it was going to be on everyone’s lips. I’m not used to those levels, to social networks, to haters. Besides, I go to see myself at the movies and one is his worst critic.”

The script and direction is by Liliana Álvarez and they began filming in May of this year. She suggested that he “get to know Susy’s life,” not as a character; that is, not like the guest at entertainment spaces. “We have fun with her, but she is a person who has gone through moments that have not been so happy, that may have hurt her. It is important because prejudices still exist when someone comes to occupy a position that, in quotes, we believe does not belong to them.”

The actors do not judge their characters, but there was the difficulty of playing someone who could face future detractors, especially from her role as a politician (she paid civil compensation because the Power of attorney found her guilty of receiving money from Montesinos to be absent from the vote for the 1998 referendum).

-Given the situation, how close does it bring us to politics?

-In my opinion, lthe film is not political, is about how the circle behaved at that time and how there is a society—and not only in politics—of keeping silent. I don’t remember recording anything political, thank God! Because he wouldn’t have done it. With my hand on my heart I tell you that I don’t believe in anyone, no one buys me. They all claim to be enemies, from the right, the left, the center, and in the end they aim for their own pockets. That’s why I don’t get involved in politics, I hate it. I agreed to do the film when I discovered that the script was not going that way. Susy Díaz is a human being, she cannot be perfect. Nobody is deifying anyone and I am the first one who does not deify anyone.

-Speaking of cinema, how do you take the Tudela bill that would affect national production?

-Definitely, I am against it. In an area where budgets are small, taking more money away for what? It hurts me that they do that in an area that has a lot to contribute, like with Willaq Pirqa. Obviously, like any industry, there are things that not everyone likes.

