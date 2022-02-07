Mexico.- Recently the famous Alicia Machado and Ninel Conde were seen together during a visit to Despierta América, looking wonderful. Immediately, the comments became a competition to know who looks better and started a war to find out who has the best physique.

Now what Alicia lost a lot of weight and has exercised, she maintains a new figure with which she managed to compete against Ninel, both showing off their physique in a fitted dress that sparked all kinds of comments, in which they highlighted how beautiful they looked.

Alicia Machado, 45, modeled an elegant white dress with long sleeves and a neckline, high-top sneakers and different accessories, looking like a professional model, receiving many compliments in which they highlighted that her physical change is unmatched.

For her part, Ninel Conde, also 45 years old, wore a purple dress, but much more tailored, and a heart-stopping neckline, with fashionable high-top sneakers and different accessories, receiving compliments for her incredible body and different comments for her beauty.

Alicia Machado competes with Ninel Conde with her new physique. Who looks better?

Without a doubt, this pair of celebrities showed off in front of the camera and everyone fell at their feet. Despite the competition that their followers tried to make between comments, many agreed that the two look wonderful in their own style, highlighting the very different personality that each one has.

In addition, it was highlighted that Alicia Machado named Ninel Conde as a dear friend, which shows an unconditional friendship that they maintain, which has been going on for several years. Currently, the celebrities are focused on different projects of vital importance for their respective careers, appearing as well-known stars in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Read more: Curvy Zelma in a leopard palazzo and a lot of exotic but elegant yellow